Europa League / Semifinal
London Stadium / 28.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-ham-united/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eintracht-frankfurt/teamcenter.shtml
Eintracht Frankfurt
Advertisement
Ad

West Ham United - Eintracht Frankfurt

Lineups

West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
3-4-3
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
3-4-3
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3

Statistics

Recent matches

West Ham United

Eintracht Frankfurt

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

'I am ashamed' – Laporta after Frankfurt take over Camp Nou

15/04/2022 at 16:07

Europa League

Xavi unhappy with 'miscalculation' as 30,000 fans roar Frankfurt past Barca

15/04/2022 at 11:24

Related matches

RB Leipzig
-
-
Rangers
28/04
Rangers
-
-
RB Leipzig
05/05

Follow the Europa League live Football match between West Ham United and Eintracht Frankfurt with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 28 April 2022.

Catch the latest West Ham United and Eintracht Frankfurt news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.