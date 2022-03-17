Europa League / Last 16
London Stadium / 17.03.2022
West Ham United
Not started
-
-
Sevilla FC
West Ham United - Sevilla FC Summary

As Sevilla look to kickstart another Europa League run, final step remains elusive for Monchi and Julen Lopetegui

Ahead of the second leg of their Europa League tie against West Ham, Pete Sharland looks at the state of Sevilla under Julen Lopetegui, and where the club is. They remain one of Europe’s great clubs, but they also remain incapable of taking the next step to the real upper echelon like Atletico Madrid. Can they do it?

Pete Sharland
By
Pete Sharland
Updated 16/03/2022 at 17:48 GMT
Read all

Latest news

Europa League

Resilient Galatasaray earn goalless draw at Barcelona to leave tie finely poised

13/03/2022 at 19:29

Europa League

Fine Munir strike gives Sevilla slender lead over West Ham

10/03/2022 at 20:29

