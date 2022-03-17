Europa League / Last 16
London Stadium / 17.03.2022
West Ham United - Sevilla FC Summary
As Sevilla look to kickstart another Europa League run, final step remains elusive for Monchi and Julen Lopetegui
Ahead of the second leg of their Europa League tie against West Ham, Pete Sharland looks at the state of Sevilla under Julen Lopetegui, and where the club is. They remain one of Europe’s great clubs, but they also remain incapable of taking the next step to the real upper echelon like Atletico Madrid. Can they do it?
Lineups
4-5-1
4-5-1
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
0
Draws
1
Wins
Recent matches
West Ham United
Sevilla FC
