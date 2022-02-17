Celtic have a huge mountain to climb if they are to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League after being humbled 3-1 by Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt.

After going 2-0 down at Parkhead, Daizen Maeda halved the deficit with just over ten minutes to go, but instead of pushing on for an equaliser, the two goal gap was restored just two minutes later as Hugo Vetlesen’s deflected effort looped over Joe Hart and into the net.

Without a win in five games in all competitions, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers knew anything but victory against Danish side Randers would be seen as unacceptable, despite claiming he did not know anything about the competition after they were knocked out of the Europa League.

His side rose to the challenge as they thrashed their opponents 4-1, with Harvey Barnes and Patson Daka among the scorers in a comfortable home win.

A five-goal thriller in Turkey saw Slavia Prague leave Fenerbahce with a 3-2 advantage, but a late goal from Ferdi Kadioglu could prove crucial for the Turkish side.

Cody Gakpo got the winner for PSV Eindhoven, who take a narrow 1-0 lead to Israel as they try to get past Maccabi Tel-Aviv for a place in the last eight.

Rapid Vienna were 2-0 up and cruising at home against Vitesse when they had Filip Stojkovic sent off with twenty five minutes remaining. Lois Openda pulled a goal back for the visitors to give them a better position to fight back from in the second leg.

Dimitri Payet scored what could turn out to be a crucial third goal in injury time as Marseille beat Qarabag FK 3-1.

Partizan Belgrade were 1-0 winners away at Sparta Prague, while FC Midtjylland beat PAOK Salonika 1-0.

Erling Haaland watched on from the stands as goals from James Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos and John Lundstram gave the Scottish side the advantage going into their second leg, while Dortmund defender Mats Hummels called his side’s performance “nonsensical”

Ferran Torres rescued a 1-1 draw from the penalty spot for Barcelona after a tough clash with Napoli, while Real Betis will take a 3-2 lead back to Seville for their second leg against Zenit St Petersburg.

Anthony Martial bagged his first goal for Sevilla - after his loan move from Manchester United - as his new team saw off Dinamo Zagreb in a 3-1 win.

Porto were 2-1 winners at home to Lazio with Toni Martinez twice on the scoresheet for the hosts, who came back from a goal down after Mattia Zaccagni’s opener.

A Berat Djimsiti brace saw Atalanta come from behind to beat Olympiacos 2-1 in Italy and Sheriff Tiraspol were 2-0 winners at home to Sporting Braga.

Emil Forsberg struck a late penalty to ensure RB Leipzig and Real Sociedad go into their second leg all square after a 2-2 draw.

