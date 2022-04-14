Rangers reach the Europa League semi-finals after a convincing 3-1 win (3-2 on aggregate) over nine-man Braga after extra-time.

Two goals from James Tavernier in the first half, the second being a penalty, put the hosts in front, but David Carmo’s header in the 82nd minute ensured the game would go to extra-time.

Ad

Kemar Roofe, who had a goal disallowed earlier in the game, proved the hero as he tapped into the net in the 102nd minute to ensure it would be a memorable night at Ibrox.

Europa League Abel Ruiz hands Sporting Braga win over Rangers 07/04/2022 AT 17:56

Giovani van Bronckhorst's side will travel to face RB Leipzig in the semi-final first leg on April 28 with the return leg at Ibrox on May 5.

Rangers dominated the first half and Tavernier had the ball in the net just 70 seconds into the game. Borna Barisic’s cross from the left flank was flicked on by Joe Aribo to the right-back at the far post to slot away.

The hosts thought they had their second in the fifth minute when Roofe nodded in from point-blank range, but the goal was chalked off by VAR as Barisic handled the ball in the build-up.

Roofe missed a glorious chance to put Rangers in front in the 32nd minute when he hit the crossbar virtually from the goal-line, but Rangers did get a deserved second on the stroke of half-time.

Vitor Tormena nudged over Roofe inside the box and was shown a straight red card before Tavernier slotted his penalty down the middle to put Rangers ahead.

Rangers continued to pressure in the second half but were mostly forced to shots from distance. Roofe had the ball in the net in the 69th minute, dinking the ball over the goalkeeper, but he was just offside.

Rangers wastefulness in front of goal cost them as Braga levelled late on in the 82nd minute with Carmo thumping his header from a corner to silence the Ibrox crowd.

But Roofe would get a deserved winner for Rangers in the 101st minute, slotting in a Aribo cross from close range.

Substitute Scott Arfield squandered back-to-back sitters in the 108th and 110th minute, but fortunately for the Canadian Rangers held on to their slender lead for the victory.

More to follow...

Europa League Tavernier strikes twice as Rangers beat Dortmund to reach last-16 24/02/2022 AT 18:59