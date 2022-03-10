Sevilla dented West Ham United’s hopes of progressing in the Europa League as Julen Lopetegui's side sealed a 1-0 win in the first leg of their last-16 knockout tie at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The hosts saw more of the ball and created some chances early on, with Munir El Haddadi going closest in the opening stages, with his header from inside the box flashing wide.

With ten minutes on the clock, West Ham created their best chance of the game, as Nikola Vlasic’s diving header was straight at Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who make a good reaction stop.

Sevilla grew into the game as the time progressed and eventually their pressure paid off as they took the lead midway through the second half.

Marcos Acuna’s free-kick was delivered out wide into space for Munir, who hit a first-time shot on the half-volley into the bottom corner to the delight of the home fans.

The tie remains finely poised ahead of the second leg at the London Stadium on March 17.

TALKING POINT - West Ham are still in this tie

Although the result will be disappointing, and West Ham will have to concede that Sevilla were the better side on the night, the Hammers will still be feeling confident that they can turn this tie around when they meet the Andalucian side once again next Thursday at the London Stadium as they attempt to cause an upset to progress to the quarter-finals.

There were elements of the performance that will please David Moyes, especially with the threat that was posed on the break, and some good individual performances such as Ben Johnson at right-back.

With the all important away goals rule scrapped for this season's European knockout games, West Ham will know that this tie is still all to play for in front of their own fans, and there is slender deficit to overturn.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Marcos Acuna

The Sevilla left-back was outstanding, and his overlapping runs forward proved crucial in spearheading some attacks for the home side. He also registered the assist for the only goal of the game, with a smart piece of thinking to deliver his free-kick into space for Munir to strike low into the corner.

In total, the Argentine had a pass success rate of 91%, made 5 key passes, made two successful dribbles, won both of his tackles, and made one interception. An brilliant performance form the 30-year-old, in both an attacking and defensive sense.

PLAYER RATINGS

Sevilla: Bounou 7, Navas 7, Kounde 7, Gudelj 7, Acuna 8, Torres 6, Jordan 6, Corona 7, El Haddadi 7, Ocampos 7, En-Nesyri 7. Subs: Augustinsson 6, Mir 6, Martial 6.

West Ham United: Areola 7, Cresswell 6, Zouma 7, Dawson 6, Johnson 7, Lanzini 6, Rice 7, Soucek 6, Fornals 6, Antonio 6, Vlasic 6. Subs: Noble 6, Masuaku 6, Benrahma 6.

KEY MOMENTS

10’ - MASSIVE CHANCE! - The Hammers win a free-kick just outside the box after a foul by Munir. Lanzini clips one into the box, which Rice flicks on back across goal into the path of Vlasic, but the Croatian's diving header is saved by Bounou superbly - even if it was straight at the Sevilla goalkeeper. Antonio is there for the rebound, but he completely misses his kick and cannot connect!

46' - SAVE! - Chance for West Ham! Johnson swings in a whipped cross into the box from the right byline, which Antonio does well to hold up, before Soucek hits it first-time. It was well struck and on target, but Bounou makes the save to tip it away!

60’ - GOAL! (Munir El Haddadi) - Sevilla are in front with a brilliant free-kick routine! Acuna's ball in goes wide, as Munir finds himself in space. The forward then hits a finish first-time on the half volley into the bottom corner! Great goal, and a real sucker punch for West Ham.

70' - CHANCE FOR SEVILLA! - Big chance for the hosts after a sloppy bit of play from Dawson sees his forward pass cut out by Jordan, who leads the breakaway. He plays in Ocampos ahead of him, who whips a shot just wide of the far post.

KEY STATS

Since his arrival at Sevilla in January 2019, no other player has scored more (9 - 8 in Europa League) or been involved in more goals (10) than Munir El-Haddadi in European competition for the Andalusian team.

West Ham’s meeting with Sevilla was their first against Spanish opposition in European competition for over 40 years, since they won 6-4 on aggregate against Real Madrid Castilla in the first round of the 1980-81 Cup Winners’ Cup.

Sevilla have now lost just once at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan this season in all competitions (W13, D4).

