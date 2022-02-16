Xavi says the Europa League is 'a great opportunity' for Barcelona to prove they belong back in European competitions.

Barcelona failed to qualify for the knockout round of the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Finishing third in their group, they have been consigned to a play-off against Napoli to qualify for the Europa League round-of-16.

But Xavi is embracing the tournament and using it to improve the side.

"We will try to be at our best and we want to show that we are capable of competing in Europe," he said. "It's a great chance to keep improving and developing."

Xavi has overseen an upturn in fortunes for the Catalan giants as he celebrates his 100th day in charge of the club.

While they are 15 points off first-placed Real Madrid, Xavi has lead them back into the top four when even that seemed unlikely ahead of his appointment.

And the Barca legend joked that it feels more like 100 years in charge.

"100 days have seemed like 100 years," he added. "We have been in some unexpected situations, Covid, the winter transfer market...I am a big Barça fan and I want Barça to be back where it belongs."

