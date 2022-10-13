1. FC Union Berlin - Malmö FF

Europa League / Group Stage
Stadion An der Alten Försterei / 13.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-union-berlin/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Union Berlin
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/malmo-ff/teamcenter.shtml
Malmö FF
Lineups

1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2
Malmö FF jersey
Malmö FF
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Union Berlin logo
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
Malmö FF logo
Malmö FF jersey
Malmö FF
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Union Berlin

Malmö FF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UnionUSG
33009
2
SC BragaBRA
32016
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
31023
4
Malmö FFMAL
30030
