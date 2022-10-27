1. FC Union Berlin - SC Braga

Europa League / Group Stage
Stadion An der Alten Försterei / 27.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-union-berlin/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Union Berlin
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-braga/teamcenter.shtml
SC Braga
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2
SC Braga
4-4-2
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2
SC Braga
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Union Berlin logo
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
SC Braga logo
SC Braga
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Union Berlin

SC Braga

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UnionUSG
431010
2
SC BragaBRA
42117
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
42026
4
Malmö FFMAL
40040
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

How to watch PSV vs Arsenal in the Europa League

2 hours ago

Europa League

Ronaldo back in Manchester United training after first-team exile

20 hours ago

Related matches

Malmö FF
-
-
Union
27/10
SC Braga
-
-
Malmö FF
03/11
Union
-
-
1. FC Union Berlin
03/11
1. FC Union Berlin
1
0
Malmö FF

Follow the Europa League live Football match between 1. FC Union Berlin and SC Braga with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 27 October 2022.

Catch the latest 1. FC Union Berlin and SC Braga news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.