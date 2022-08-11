1.FC Slovácko - Fenerbahçe

Europa League / Qualification Round 3
Mestský fotbalový stadion Miroslava Valenty / 11.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-slovacko/teamcenter.shtml
1.FC Slovácko
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fenerbahce/teamcenter.shtml
Fenerbahçe
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1.FC Slovácko logo
1.FC Slovácko
Fenerbahçe logo
Fenerbahçe
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

1.FC Slovácko

Fenerbahçe

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

HJK
-
-
NK Maribor
11/08
FC Zürich
-
-
Linfield
11/08
F91 Diddeleng
-
-
Malmö FF
11/08
Slovan Bratislava
-
-
Olympiacos
11/08

Follow the Europa League live Football match between 1.FC Slovácko and Fenerbahçe with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 11 August 2022.

Catch the latest 1.FC Slovácko and Fenerbahçe news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.