Martin Keown and Joe Cole believe Granit Xhaka’s resurgence under Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta draws a line under his 2019 controversy.

Three years ago against Crystal Palace, the midfielder was jeered off by his own supporters as he gestured back at them.

It had been assumed that he would be sold by the club, but instead he retained his place in the squad despite interest from clubs abroad.

He spent time away from the first team under Unai Emery after the incident with an expectation that he would be moved on, but Emery was replaced by Arteta and Xhaka was given more time on the pitch.

The improvement in his performances matched those of the club in general, as they became more effective and resilient under their new Spanish coach.

Now aged 30, Keown believes that a change in the player’s role on the pitch, plus his experience, has turned Xhaka into a leader for a young side and a more effective midfielder.

“I think his recent form now draws a line under this moment in his career, when he thought he was about to leave,” he told BT Sport.

“Of course, Mikel Arteta has seen that he’s really necessary for the development of this young group. He’s been an ever-present in this team, whether it’s the midweek team, or at weekends.”

The former Arsenal defender explained the change in his role and the effect it has had, saying: “His position is becoming much more advanced, a box-to-box player. He’s scoring goals off his right foot. Two in two, and I think he’s been given that licence like Man City players are - I think Arteta’s copying what Pep Guardiola does. I think the midfield players in the side are deeper and can get forward.”

Cole also noted the change in Xhaka’s attributes.

“He was a bit of a destroyer, but having [Gabriel] Martinelli outside him, which keeps the opposition honest, allows him that little pocket to score goals,” he observed.

“He’s a good finisher, he’s a lovely technician. We’ve seen him score some worldies in his career. He’s a leader in the dressing room, he’s so important for the team.”

