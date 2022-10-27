AEK Larnaca - Dynamo Kyiv

Europa League / Group Stage
AEK Arena / 27.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aek-larnaca-1/teamcenter.shtml
AEK Larnaca
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dynamo-kyiv/teamcenter.shtml
Dynamo Kyiv
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

AEK Larnaca
4-5-1
Dynamo Kyiv jersey
Dynamo Kyiv
4-3-3
AEK Larnaca
4-5-1
Dynamo Kyiv jersey
Dynamo Kyiv
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AEK Larnaca logo
AEK Larnaca
Dynamo Kyiv logo
Dynamo Kyiv jersey
Dynamo Kyiv
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

AEK Larnaca

Dynamo Kyiv

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
431010
2
Stade RennaisREN
431010
3
AEK LarnacaAEK
41033
4
Dynamo KyivDKY
40040
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

How to watch Man Utd v Sheriff in the Europa League

4 hours ago

Europa League

How to watch PSV vs Arsenal in the Europa League

8 hours ago

Related matches

Fenerbahçe
-
-
Stade Rennais
27/10
Stade Rennais
-
-
AEK Larnaca
03/11
Dynamo Kyiv
-
-
Fenerbahçe
03/11
Dynamo Kyiv
0
1
Stade Rennais

Follow the Europa League live Football match between AEK Larnaca and Dynamo Kyiv with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 27 October 2022.

Catch the latest AEK Larnaca and Dynamo Kyiv news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.