AEK Larnaca - Fenerbahçe

Europa League / Group Stage
AEK Arena / 13.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aek-larnaca-1/teamcenter.shtml
AEK Larnaca
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fenerbahce/teamcenter.shtml
Fenerbahçe
Lineups

AEK Larnaca
4-3-3
Fenerbahçe
4-3-3
AEK Larnaca
4-3-3
Fenerbahçe
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AEK Larnaca logo
AEK Larnaca
Fenerbahçe logo
Fenerbahçe
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AEK Larnaca

Fenerbahçe

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
32107
2
Stade RennaisREN
32107
3
AEK LarnacaAEK
31023
4
Dynamo KyivDKY
30030
