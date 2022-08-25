AEK Larnaca - SC Dnipro-1

Europa League / Play-off round
AEK Arena / 25.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aek-larnaca-1/teamcenter.shtml
AEK Larnaca
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-dnipro-1/teamcenter.shtml
SC Dnipro-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AEK Larnaca logo
AEK Larnaca
SC Dnipro-1 logo
SC Dnipro-1
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

AEK Larnaca

SC Dnipro-1

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
0
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
0
ArsenalARS
0
AS MonacoMON
0
AS RomaROM
0
FC MidtjyllandFCM
