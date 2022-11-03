Arsenal - FC Zürich

Europa League / Group Stage
Emirates Stadium / 03.11.2022
Arsenal
Not started
-
-
FC Zürich
How to watch Arsenal v FC Zurich in the Europa League – TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

Arsenal are in pole position to finish top of their Europa League group but still need victory against FC Zurich on Thursday night to seal first place. Mikel Arteta’s side will also top Group A if PSV do not win in Norway against Bodo/Glimt. Arsenal will want to avoid the knockout play-off round, but could still field a weakened starting XI given they face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Michael Hincks
By
Michael Hincks
Published 02/11/2022 at 10:34 GMT
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arsenal
FC Zürich
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Arsenal

FC Zürich

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
540112
2
PSVPSV
531110
3
FK Bodø/GlimtBOD
51134
4
FC ZürichFCZ
51043
