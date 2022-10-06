Arsenal - FK Bodø/Glimt
Europa League / Group Stage
Emirates Stadium / 06.10.2022
How to watch Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League – TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time
Arsenal will look to follow up their north-London derby victory over Tottenham with a win in the Europa League. This will be Arsenal's second Group A match after their clash with PSV was postponed, after the Gunners had won their opener at FC Zurich 2-1. The Europa League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com from 7.15pm.
Lineups
4-5-1
4-5-1
Statistics
Recent matches
Arsenal
FK Bodø/Glimt
