Arsenal - FK Bodø/Glimt

Europa League / Group Stage
Emirates Stadium / 06.10.2022
Arsenal
Not started
-
-
FK Bodø/Glimt
How to watch Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League – TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

Arsenal will look to follow up their north-London derby victory over Tottenham with a win in the Europa League. This will be Arsenal's second Group A match after their clash with PSV was postponed, after the Gunners had won their opener at FC Zurich 2-1. The Europa League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com from 7.15pm.

Michael Hincks
By
Michael Hincks
Published 04/10/2022 at 17:37 GMT
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FK Bodø/GlimtBOD
21104
2
ArsenalARS
11003
3
PSVPSV
10101
4
FC ZürichFCZ
20020
