Arsenal held a minute's silence before the start of the second half of their Europa League group game against FC Zurich to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

With the Group A game tied at 1-1 at half-time, both sides gathered around the centre circle to pay tribute to the Queen before the second half got underway.

The Queen, who ruled for longer than any Monarch in British history, passed away at her residence in Balmoral, Buckingham Palace announced at just after 18:30pm UK time on Thursday.

Players and fans participate in a minute’s silence after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away today during the UEFA Europa League group A match between FC Zürich and Arsenal Image credit: Getty Images

Manchester United's Group E Europa League game against Real Sociedad goes ahead as planned at 8pm UK time with tributes planned to honour the Queen.

A minute's silence will be held while both sides will wear black armbands. Flags at Old Trafford will also fly at half-masts.

A statement read: "Following direction from the FA and UEFA, tonight’s UEFA Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad will take place as planned at Old Trafford.

"A minute’s silence will be held before kick-off which will allow the teams, match officials and everyone in attendance to pay their respects to Her Majesty, The Queen.

"Both teams will wear black armbands and the flags at Old Trafford will fly at half-mast as a sign of our utmost respect."

West Ham's Europa Conference League game against FCSB is also set to go ahead as planned.

A statement on their website read: "Following direction from the FA and UEFA, tonight’s fixture against FCSB will take place as planned at London Stadium.

"A minute’s silence will be held before kick-off allowing the teams, match officials and everyone in attendance to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen."

