Arsenal - PSV

Europa League / Group Stage
Emirates Stadium / 20.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/psv/teamcenter.shtml
PSV
Advertisement
Ad

Arsenal's postponed Europa League match against PSV Eindhoven rescheduled for October 20

Arsenal had been set to face the Dutch side in the Europa League on Thursday September 15th but the match was postponed due to the UK being in a period of mourning over the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The now rearranged fixture will take place 24 hours after the Gunners had been due to face Manchester City, a match which will now take place at a later date.

Ibrahim Mustapha
By
Ibrahim Mustapha
Updated 14/09/2022 at 10:20 GMT
Read all

Statistics

Recent matches

Arsenal

PSV

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
11003
2
FK Bodø/GlimtBOD
10101
2
PSVPSV
10101
4
FC ZürichFCZ
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

Arsenal v PSV postponed due to 'severe limitations on police resources'

Yesterday at 20:12

Europa League

Vecino strikes twice as Lazio humble Feyenoord in six-goal thriller

08/09/2022 at 21:24

Related matches

FK Bodø/Glimt
-
-
FC Zürich
15/09
FC Zürich
-
-
PSV
06/10
Arsenal
-
-
FK Bodø/Glimt
06/10
FK Bodø/Glimt
-
-
Arsenal
13/10

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Arsenal and PSV with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 20 October 2022.

Catch the latest Arsenal and PSV news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.