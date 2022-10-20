Advertisement
Arsenal's postponed Europa League match against PSV Eindhoven rescheduled for October 20
Arsenal had been set to face the Dutch side in the Europa League on Thursday September 15th but the match was postponed due to the UK being in a period of mourning over the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The now rearranged fixture will take place 24 hours after the Gunners had been due to face Manchester City, a match which will now take place at a later date.
