Arsenal guaranteed a top-two finish in Europa League Group A following a 1-0 win at home to PSV Eindhoven.

The hosts dominated throughout the first half but Gabriel Jesus, Kieran Tierney and Granit Xhaka all failed to make the most of some good situations.

The pattern continued in the second period and after Jesus and Bukayo Saka went close, the Gunners finally made the breakthrough when Xhaka fired home a Takehiro Tomiyasu’s cross 19 minutes from the end.

The result means Mikel Arteta’s men remain perfect in the pool with 12 points from four matches. PSV are five points further back in second spot with Bodo/Glimt third on four and Zurich pointless.

Next up, Arsenal visit Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday. PSV travel to FC Groningen in the Eredivisie.

Talking Point

Arsenal impress again to stay firmly in the box seat at home and abroad. After a fabulous start to the season such nights of frustration have been few and far between for Arsenal. For a long time it looked like their dominance may go unrewarded here, but the manner by which they stuck at it to dig out an eighth win in a row will have pleased Arteta on a different level.

A point at PSV on October 27 would secure top spot in the pool and see them book a spot in the last 16 in March, avoiding the prospect of a two-legged play-off with one of the sides dropping into the competition from the Champions League. Indeed, it’s not a bad time to be a Gunner right now.

Player of the match

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal). On another night the Brazilian could have had a hatful. He was lively, inventive and was at the heart of Arsenal’s best moments without getting the goal reward his performance deserved.

Player Ratings

ARSENAL: Turner 7, Tierney 7, Gabriel 7, Holding 7, Tomiyasu 8, Saka 8, Nketiah 7, Vieira 7, Lokonga 7, Xhaka 8, Jesus 8. Subs: Partey 7, Odegaard 7, White 6, Martinelli 6, Nelson n/a.

PSV EINDHOVEN: Benitez 8, Obispo 6, Ramalho 7, Mwene 7, Max 7, Sangare 7, Simons 7, Gakpo 6, Gutierrez 6, Veerman 6, Til 6. Subs: Teze 6, Madueke 7, de Jong 6, Ledezma n/a.





Match Highlights

12’ – ARSENAL CHANCE! A lovely touch from Jesus sees him take the ball down in the PSV area before laying it back for Xhaka to steer wide from the edge of the box.

36’ – ARSENAL CHANCE! A right-wing corner hits Gabriel on the shoulder with Jesus a whisker away from turning it home at the far post.

52’ – ARSENAL CHANCE! Jesus combines quite brilliantly with Saka down the right but after some twinkling feet from the Brazilian, he can't find the power for the finish on the stretch.

55’ – ARSENAL CHANCE! Jesus releases Saka but Benitez is out well to block the England man's shot with his legs.

61’ – ARSENAL CHANCE! Jesus turns his man brilliantly and slaloms past another before firing in a low shot that Benitez does well to parry low to his right.

71’ – GOAL! – Arsenal 1-0 PSV. Xhaka slams a half volley beyond the reach of Benitez after a lovely cross from the right by Tomiyasu.

Key Stats

PSV have won just one of their last 12 away matches against English sides (D4, L7)

Xhaka has scored as many goals this season (3) as in his previous three seasons combined. This goal was the first of his 17 for Arsenal not to be scored with his left foot.

