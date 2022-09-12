Arsenal’s Europa League match against PSV Eindhoven has been postponed due to policing demands ahead of the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen’s funeral is set to take place in London on Monday, September 19 and police from around the country are being called in for the event.

The extra demands on the police have meant the fixture at the Emirates, which was scheduled to be played on Thursday evening, has been postponed.

A statement from UEFA said the game has been called off "due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning" for the Queen.

It is not known when the fixture will be played.

Police and clubs have been in discussions on Monday regarding the next round of fixtures.

Last weekend’s games were all called off out of respect to the Queen.

There is an international break after this weekend and no games until the start of October.

