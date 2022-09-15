AS Monaco - Ferencváros

Europa League / Group Stage
Stade Louis II / 15.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/as-monaco/teamcenter.shtml
AS Monaco
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ferencvaros/teamcenter.shtml
Ferencváros
Lineups

AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
3-4-3
Ferencváros
4-5-1
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
3-4-3
Ferencváros
4-5-1

Statistics

Recent matches

AS Monaco

Ferencváros

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FerencvárosFTC
11003
2
AS MonacoMON
11003
3
TrabzonsporTRA
10010
4
Crvena ZvezdaCRV
10010
Related matches

Trabzonspor
-
-
Crvena Zvezda
15/09
Crvena Zvezda
-
-
Ferencváros
06/10
AS Monaco
-
-
Trabzonspor
06/10
Trabzonspor
-
-
AS Monaco
13/10

Follow the Europa League live Football match between AS Monaco and Ferencváros with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 15 September 2022.

Catch the latest AS Monaco and Ferencváros news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.