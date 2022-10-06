AS Monaco - Trabzonspor

Europa League / Group Stage
Stade Louis II / 06.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/as-monaco/teamcenter.shtml
AS Monaco
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/trabzonspor/teamcenter.shtml
Trabzonspor
Lineups

AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
3-5-2
Trabzonspor jersey
Trabzonspor
4-2-1-3
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
3-5-2
Trabzonspor jersey
Trabzonspor
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Recent matches

AS Monaco

Trabzonspor

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FerencvárosFTC
22006
2
TrabzonsporTS
21013
3
AS MonacoMON
21013
4
Crvena ZvezdaCRV
20020
