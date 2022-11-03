AS Roma - Ludogorets

Europa League / Group Stage
Stadio Olimpico / 03.11.2022
AS Roma
Not started
-
-
Ludogorets
Lineups

AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-4-3
Ludogorets jersey
Ludogorets
4-5-1
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-4-3
Ludogorets jersey
Ludogorets
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Roma logo
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
Ludogorets logo
Ludogorets jersey
Ludogorets
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AS Roma

Ludogorets

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real BetisRBB
541013
2
LudogoretsLUD
52127
3
AS RomaROM
52127
4
HJKHJK
50141
