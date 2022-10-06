AS Roma - Real Betis

Europa League / Group Stage
Stadio Olimpico / 06.10.2022
AS Roma
Not started
-
-
Real Betis
Lineups

AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-4-3
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-5-1
Statistics

Recent matches

AS Roma

Real Betis

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real BetisRBB
22006
2
LudogoretsLUD
21013
3
AS RomaROM
21013
4
HJKHJK
20020
Related matches

HJK
-
-
Ludogorets
06/10
Real Betis
-
-
AS Roma
13/10
Ludogorets
-
-
HJK
13/10
Ludogorets
-
-
Real Betis
27/10

Follow the Europa League live Football match between AS Roma and Real Betis with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 6 October 2022.

