Bukayo Saka’s fourth goal of the season proved decisive as Arsenal extended their winning run in the Europa League Group A with a 1-0 triumph at Bodo/Glimt.

The Gunners now have nine points and just need one more victory to seal their place in the next round of the competition.

Ad

Mikel Arteta named a relatively strong side for the trip to Norway, with Saka, Martin Odegaard, Ben White and William Saliba all included in the starting line-up.

Europa League 'I'm a believer now' - Cole backs Arteta to maintain Arsenal's winning form 2 HOURS AGO

Bodo/Glimt - who famously thrashed Jose Mourinho’s Roma 6-1 last season – were searching for a remarkable 15th consecutive home victory in Europe – made a bright start but found themselves behind following a tidy Arsenal team move. After playing an exchange with Albert Sambi Lokonga, Saka gave the visitors a 24th-minute lead with a deflected effort.

But the hosts should have equalised just minutes later when the club’s top goalscorer Amahl Pellegrino was played through on goal but contrived to get his angles badly wrong as he shot wide.

The Norwegian side grew in confidence after the restart and should have been level when Runar Espejord blasted over from inside the box, while Ola Solbakken went close from further out.

Arsenal, like they have done so often this season, managed to grind out victory, even if it wasn’t pretty at times.

The Gunners lead Group A with three wins from three and will progress if they can defeat PSV next Thursday.

TALKING POINT - 1-0 to the Arsenal

Under Arteta this season, Arsenal have learned to control and win, demonstrating that victories don’t always have to be thrilling.

Make no mistake, this small fishing town just north of the Arctic Circle is no easy to come – just ask Jose Mourinho. They were, after all, searching for a 15th consecutive home win in Europe. But Arsenal, on a cold, artificial pitch, produced another mature and professional display to take all three points.

What will please Arteta most is that his side got the job done with some of their big hitters on the bench including Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes, with Gabriel Jesus left out altogether, ahead of the Premier League match at Leeds on Sunday.

MAN OF THE MATCH – BUKAYO SAKA (ARSENAL)

The in-form England international had the better of his marker throughout and produced the decisive moment in the game.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal: Turner 8, White 7, Holding 7, Saliba 7, Tierney 6, Lokonga 7, Vieira 6, Odegaard 7, Saka 8*, Nelson 6, Nketiah 6.. subs: Tomiyasu 5, Partey N/A, Xhaka 6, Marquinhos 5, Martinelli 6.

Bodo/Glimt: Haikin 6, Sampsted 7, Hoibraten 5, Lode 5, Wembangomo 5, Vetlesen 6, Berg 6, Saltnes N/A, Solbakken 7, Pellegrino 6, Espejord 6.. subs: Gronbaek 7, Moe N/A, Salvesen 5, Mugisha N/A.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

24’ - GOAL! BODO/GLIMT 0-1 ARSENAL (BUKAYO SAKA): Arsenal lead slightly against the run of play! It's a really well worked team move as well. Saka carves in from the right flank, plays a nice exchange with Lokonga and gets his shot away. The ball takes a wicked deflection and nestles into the net.

30’ - PELLEGRINO IS THROUGH! Arsenal's defence is carved open by a simple flick-on and Pellegrino is through on goal with just Turner to beat... But he gets his scooped effort all wrong as the ball flies harmlessly wide. That was a huge chance for Bodo/Glimt!

57’ - NOT FAR AWAY! Arsenal's defence keep backing off Solbakken as he inches closer to goal. After a drop of the shoulder creates space for a shot, he lets fly and I tell you what, it's not far away. Just over the bar.

58’ - SO CLOSE! Another warning for Arsenal, this is a massive opportunity for the hosts! Vetlesen chests a raking ball down into the feet of Espejord, but he gets underneath the ball and blasts it over from point-blank range!

KEY STATS

After losing in London in the reverse fixture last time out, Bodo/Glimt suffered defeat in consecutive games in a single season in major European competition for the first time since September 1996 in the UEFA Cup, both against Trabzonspor.

Champions League Barcelona crumble amid beautiful chaos - The Warm-Up 12 HOURS AGO