Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that Cristiano Ronaldo "has to convince me on the pitch" amid recent disciplinary problems.

The 37-year-old Portuguese international had wanted to leave United in the summer and has cut a frustrated figure at times, with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford often preferred by the Dutch manager.

Ten Hag is reportedly willing to let Ronaldo leave in the winter transfer window, and former United defender Gary Neville has suggested that the club and player should get together to part ways amicably.

Ronaldo has been recalled for United’s Europa League clash with Moldovan side Sheriff this Thursday, and Ten Hag indicated he has no problem with the player despite recent problems, but needs to be shown he should start with on-pitch contributions.

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: "He doesn't have to convince me [off the pitch], he has to convince me on the pitch.

"He is an important part of the squad and we have to play a role in all competitions.

"Today we need goals, we have to win, we want to be number one in the pool."

United’s new coach gave youngster Alejandro Garnacho his first start, as well, with Ten Hag saying: "He is reliable but also has a bit of the X-factor. He can outplay defenders and run behind.

"I have a front three which is creative. We have a dynamic team today.

"It's about winning the game, we want to score as many goals as possible, and then see if we can give players like Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek minutes."

