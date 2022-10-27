Crvena Zvezda - Trabzonspor

Europa League / Group Stage
Stadion Rajko Mitic / 27.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/crvena-zvezda/teamcenter.shtml
Crvena Zvezda
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/trabzonspor/teamcenter.shtml
Trabzonspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Crvena Zvezda logo
Crvena Zvezda
Trabzonspor logo
Trabzonspor jersey
Trabzonspor
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Crvena Zvezda

Trabzonspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FerencvárosFTC
43019
2
TrabzonsporTS
42026
3
AS MonacoMON
42026
4
Crvena ZvezdaCRV
41033
Related matches

Ferencváros
-
-
AS Monaco
27/10
Trabzonspor
-
-
Ferencváros
03/11
AS Monaco
-
-
Crvena Zvezda
03/11
Ferencváros
2
1
Crvena Zvezda

