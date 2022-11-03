Bruno Fernandes has claimed that Alejandro Garnacho's struggles from earlier this season were due to his poor attitude on Manchester United's pre-season tour.

The teenager started for Manchester United against Real Sociedad and scored his side's sole goal against the Spanish team in their Europa League match.

Garnacho was United's under-18 Player of the Year last season but has barely been a part of Erik ten Hag's plans for the senior team thus far.

After the match, Fernandes spoke with BT Sport on Garnacho, saying: He [Garnacho] was good, but he knows we expect a lot from him. In the [pre-season] tour, he didn't have the best attitude. That's why he didn't get chances. Now he’s getting his chances because he's training better, [he has a] different attitude, and he deserves it."

Despite Manchester United winning, they needed a second goal to top the group. They now face the tough task of facing off against a side that has dropped down from the Champions League in a play-off game.

"Our goal today was winning the game by a two-goal difference; we knew that. I think we did a great game; we tried everything and took a little bit more risks in the second half to win the game. They are a tough opponent but being top was of the group was our main aim, but we have another win," said Fernandes.

"We knew we would have to take more risks in the second half to get that goal. We did that, we knew that they could have more chances because we had less people defending. It is another clean sheet which is important to us, and as I said before, it is another win that keeps us on this run, and that is important for the confidence of the squad."

Manchester United are now on a nine-match streak unbeaten run under Ten Hag, with the Dutch manager saying that Garnacho's goal was "a great finish."

The BT pundit team gave their thoughts on the 18-year-old, with former United player Paul Scholes saying that the second touch before the goal was "most impressive."

"He has been United’s most dangerous player. It’s a good header from Bruno [Fernandes], a brilliant pass from Cristiano [Ronaldo]. The right-back is struggling to get back, and that first touch is okay, but that second touch really makes the goal. The ‘keeper doesn’t cover himself in glory, and he could have possibly done a little bit better."

Alongside him, Owen Hargreaves added: "That is the great thing about young kids; they play with enthusiasm. Every time he gets the ball, he runs forward; it’s great to see him embrace with Cristiano [Ronaldo]. United have looked to play long balls, and it’s worked, so credit to them. It’s incredible for the young man."

Man United will be looking to continue their good form as they face off against newly appointed Unai Emery's Aston Villa next.

