Dynamo Kyiv - AEK Larnaca

Europa League / Group Stage
Cracovia Stadium / 15.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dynamo-kyiv/teamcenter.shtml
Dynamo Kyiv
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aek-larnaca-1/teamcenter.shtml
AEK Larnaca
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Dynamo Kyiv jersey
Dynamo Kyiv
4-4-2
AEK Larnaca
5-4-1
Dynamo Kyiv jersey
Dynamo Kyiv
4-4-2
AEK Larnaca
5-4-1

Statistics

Recent matches

Dynamo Kyiv

AEK Larnaca

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
11003
1
Stade RennaisREN
11003
3
AEK LarnacaAEK
10010
3
Dynamo KyivDKY
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

How to watch Sheriff Tiraspol v Manchester United in the Europa League

9 hours ago

Europa League

Arsenal v PSV rescheduled for October date, Man City clash postponed

10 hours ago

Related matches

Stade Rennais
-
-
Fenerbahçe
15/09
Fenerbahçe
-
-
AEK Larnaca
06/10
Stade Rennais
-
-
Dynamo Kyiv
06/10
AEK Larnaca
-
-
Fenerbahçe
13/10

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Dynamo Kyiv and AEK Larnaca with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 15 September 2022.

Catch the latest Dynamo Kyiv and AEK Larnaca news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.