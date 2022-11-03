Dynamo Kyiv - Fenerbahçe

Europa League / Group Stage
Cracovia Stadium / 03.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dynamo-kyiv/teamcenter.shtml
Dynamo Kyiv
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fenerbahce/teamcenter.shtml
Fenerbahçe
Lineups

Dynamo Kyiv jersey
Dynamo Kyiv
4-5-1
Fenerbahçe
4-4-2
Dynamo Kyiv jersey
Dynamo Kyiv
4-5-1
Fenerbahçe
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dynamo Kyiv logo
Dynamo Kyiv jersey
Dynamo Kyiv
Fenerbahçe logo
Fenerbahçe
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Dynamo Kyiv

Fenerbahçe

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
532011
2
Stade RennaisREN
532011
3
AEK LarnacaAEK
51134
4
Dynamo KyivDKY
50141
