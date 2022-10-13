Dynamo Kyiv - Stade Rennais

Europa League / Group Stage
Cracovia Stadium / 13.10.2022
Dynamo Kyiv
Not started
-
-
Stade Rennais
Lineups

Dynamo Kyiv jersey
Dynamo Kyiv
4-5-1
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dynamo Kyiv logo
Dynamo Kyiv jersey
Dynamo Kyiv
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Dynamo Kyiv

Stade Rennais

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
32107
2
Stade RennaisREN
32107
3
AEK LarnacaAEK
31023
4
Dynamo KyivDKY
30030
