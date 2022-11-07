Manchester United will face FC Barcelona in what is undoubtedly the tie of the round in the Europa League play-offs.

The two biggest sides going into the draw were on opposite sides, setting up the possibility of a huge clash, and that came to fruition.

The two giants memorably met in two finals in three years in 2009 and 2011, with Pep Guardiola's side triumphing on both occasions.

They most recently faced each other in the 2019 Champions League quarter-finals when Barcelona hammered United 4-0 on aggregate.

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma will face RB Salzburg whilst former Italian champions Juventus will face FC Nantes

Bundesliga high-flyers Union Berlin will face former finalists Ajax. Multiple Europa League winners Sevilla will play PSV Eindhoven

The teams who finished second in their Europa League group were seeded, whilst those dropping down having finished third in their Champions League group were unseeded.

The first-leg play-off matches will be played on February 16; the second legs will be played on February 23. The draw for the last 16 will be on February 24. The final will take place on May 31 2023 at Budapest's Puskas Arena.

And as a reminder, there are no longer any away goals.

Europa League play-off draw in full

FC Barcelona v Manchester United

Juventus v FC Nantes

Sporting CP v FC Midtjylland

Shakhtar Donetsk v Stade Rennais

AFC Ajax v Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen v AS Monaco

Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven

RB Salzburg v AS Roma

