12:30 When are the Europa League play-offs?

The next “Thursday nights are Europa nights” (if you know, you know) will be on February 16 for the first leg of the play-offs, with the second leg on February 23.

The draw for the last 16 will be a day after that on February 24.

Then, the last 16 itself will take place on March 9 and March 16, where Arsenal and the other group winners will face those that come through the play-offs.

12:25 - Scenes is the word I'd use

12:21 – Europa League play-off draw in full

One tie stands out, not sure which though. It might be at the top of the list…

Barcelona v Man Utd

Juventus v Nantes

Sporting Lisbon v Midtjylland

Shakhtar Donetsk v Stade Rennes

Ajax v Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco

Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven

Salzburg v Roma

12:18 – Salzburg v Roma

And lastly it’s Salzburg v Roma, another fascinating tie.

12:17 – Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven

Six-time Europa League champions Sevilla have been drawn with PSV.

12:16 – Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco

That will be a close tie Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco.

12:15 – Ajax v Union Berlin

It’s a good raw for Ajax, who face Union Berlin – a team that have never reached the knockouts of the Europa League.

12:14 - Shakhtar Donetsk v Rennes

Shakhtar Donetsk v Stade Rennes is next.

12:13 – Sporting Lisbon v Midtjylland

Sporting v Midtjylland it is. The Portuguese side were so close to making the last 16 of the Champions League, instead they have a Europa League play-off to contend with.

12:12 – Juventus v Nantes

Juve have got Nantes, admittedly not quite as exciting as Barca v United.

12:11 – Barcelona v Man Utd

Oh my! It’s Barcelona v Manchester United. WOW!

12:10 – Draw underway!

Here we go, will Erik ten Hag’s United be making a trip back to Ajax in Amsterdam?

12:07 – Zoltan Gera in the house

Former Fulham and West Brom player Zoltan Gera will make the draw, along with, yes you guessed it, UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti.

12:02 – Barca look to Europa League again

After a disappointing, and potentially expensive, elimination in the group stages of the Champions League Barcelona look to the Europa League to save them again.

Last season, they found themselves in the same position but lost to eventual champions Frankfurt in a dramatic quarter-final tie.

First, they must get through the play-off, before thinking about going deep into the competition.

11:55 – Who could Man Utd face?

With no English teams dropping from the Champions League to the Europa League, Manchester United can face any of the eight unseeded sides.

They are: Ajax, Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting Lisbon.

11:49 – Why is it called the play-offs, not the last 32?

Great question! That’s because the eight group winners, which include Arsenal, are automatically through to the last 16.

The runners-up in each group, including Manchester United, have an extra match to play which will be up against the teams that have come from the Champions League (those that finished third in their group).

Teams from the same country cannot face each other too.

Got that? Hopefully you have because it means I have explained it well.

11:45 – Europa League draw just around the corner

We’ll be building up to see who Manchester United, Barcelona and the rest of the 14 teams draw. Why only 14? We’ll explain that in a minute.

The draw for the play-offs of the Europa League will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday, November 7. The ceremony begins at 1pm CET, which is 12pm in the UK.

The draw will include Barcelona, Manchester United, Juventus and former Europa League winners Sevilla. The first-leg play-off matches will be played on February 16; the second legs will be played on February 23. The draw for the last 16 will be on February 24. The final will take place on May 31 2023 at Budapest's Puskas Arena.

Who is in the draw for the Europa League play-off?

SEEDED TEAM (Second in Europa League group) COUNTRY Manchester United England FC Midtjylland Denmark Nantes France Monaco France PSV Eindhoven Netherlands Rennes France Roma Italy Union Berlin Germany

UNSEEDED TEAM (Third in Champions League group) COUNTRY Ajax Netherlands FC Barcelona Spain Bayer Leverkusen Germany Juventus Italy RB Salzburg Austria Sevilla Spain Shakhtar Donetsk Ukraine Sporting CP Portugal

When will the ties be played?

The first-leg play-off matches will be played on February 16, with the second legs played on February 23.

Do away goals count?

Away goals will not be used to determine the winners of the ties.

If the teams cannot be separated after 180 minutes, then the ties will go to extra-time and penalties.

When is the Europa League final?

The 2023 Europa League final will take place on May 31 2023 at Budapest's Puskas Arena..

