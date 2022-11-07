12:30 When are the Europa League play-offs?
The next “Thursday nights are Europa nights” (if you know, you know) will be on February 16 for the first leg of the play-offs, with the second leg on February 23.
Ad
The draw for the last 16 will be a day after that on February 24.
Premier League
Let’s follow Arteta’s lead and declare Arsenal title contenders – The Warm-Up
Then, the last 16 itself will take place on March 9 and March 16, where Arsenal and the other group winners will face those that come through the play-offs.
12:25 - Scenes is the word I'd use
12:21 – Europa League play-off draw in full
One tie stands out, not sure which though. It might be at the top of the list…
Barcelona v Man Utd
Juventus v Nantes
Sporting Lisbon v Midtjylland
Shakhtar Donetsk v Stade Rennes
Ajax v Union Berlin
Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco
Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven
Salzburg v Roma
12:18 – Salzburg v Roma
And lastly it’s Salzburg v Roma, another fascinating tie.
12:17 – Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven
Six-time Europa League champions Sevilla have been drawn with PSV.
12:16 – Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco
That will be a close tie Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco.
12:15 – Ajax v Union Berlin
It’s a good raw for Ajax, who face Union Berlin – a team that have never reached the knockouts of the Europa League.
12:14 - Shakhtar Donetsk v Rennes
Shakhtar Donetsk v Stade Rennes is next.
12:13 – Sporting Lisbon v Midtjylland
Sporting v Midtjylland it is. The Portuguese side were so close to making the last 16 of the Champions League, instead they have a Europa League play-off to contend with.
12:12 – Juventus v Nantes
Juve have got Nantes, admittedly not quite as exciting as Barca v United.
12:11 – Barcelona v Man Utd
Oh my! It’s Barcelona v Manchester United. WOW!
12:10 – Draw underway!
Here we go, will Erik ten Hag’s United be making a trip back to Ajax in Amsterdam?
12:07 – Zoltan Gera in the house
Former Fulham and West Brom player Zoltan Gera will make the draw, along with, yes you guessed it, UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti.
12:02 – Barca look to Europa League again
After a disappointing, and potentially expensive, elimination in the group stages of the Champions League Barcelona look to the Europa League to save them again.
Last season, they found themselves in the same position but lost to eventual champions Frankfurt in a dramatic quarter-final tie.
First, they must get through the play-off, before thinking about going deep into the competition.
11:55 – Who could Man Utd face?
With no English teams dropping from the Champions League to the Europa League, Manchester United can face any of the eight unseeded sides.
They are: Ajax, Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting Lisbon.
11:49 – Why is it called the play-offs, not the last 32?
Great question! That’s because the eight group winners, which include Arsenal, are automatically through to the last 16.
The runners-up in each group, including Manchester United, have an extra match to play which will be up against the teams that have come from the Champions League (those that finished third in their group).
Teams from the same country cannot face each other too.
Got that? Hopefully you have because it means I have explained it well.
11:45 – Europa League draw just around the corner
Hello again! You’ve probably just joined us from the Champions League draw, now it’s time for the Europa League play-off draw.
We’ll be building up to see who Manchester United, Barcelona and the rest of the 14 teams draw. Why only 14? We’ll explain that in a minute.
The draw for the play-offs of the Europa League will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday, November 7. The ceremony begins at 1pm CET, which is 12pm in the UK.
The draw will include Barcelona, Manchester United, Juventus and former Europa League winners Sevilla. The first-leg play-off matches will be played on February 16; the second legs will be played on February 23. The draw for the last 16 will be on February 24. The final will take place on May 31 2023 at Budapest's Puskas Arena.
Who is in the draw for the Europa League play-off?
|SEEDED TEAM (Second in Europa League group)
|COUNTRY
|Manchester United
|England
|FC Midtjylland
|Denmark
|Nantes
|France
|Monaco
|France
|PSV Eindhoven
|Netherlands
|Rennes
|France
|Roma
|Italy
|Union Berlin
|Germany
|UNSEEDED TEAM (Third in Champions League group)
|COUNTRY
|Ajax
|Netherlands
|FC Barcelona
|Spain
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Germany
|Juventus
|Italy
|RB Salzburg
|Austria
|Sevilla
|Spain
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Ukraine
|Sporting CP
|Portugal
When will the ties be played?
The first-leg play-off matches will be played on February 16, with the second legs played on February 23.
Do away goals count?
Away goals will not be used to determine the winners of the ties.
If the teams cannot be separated after 180 minutes, then the ties will go to extra-time and penalties.
When is the Europa League final?
The 2023 Europa League final will take place on May 31 2023 at Budapest's Puskas Arena..
Transfers
Ronaldo faces obstacle to Sporting Lisbon transfer - Paper Round
Premier League
Ten Hag blasts Man Utd after Villa loss - 'Stupid, unnecessary, not acceptable'
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad