Manchester United have been handed a tricky group in the Europa League after being drawn with Real Sociedad, while Arsenal's toughest opponent in their group looks likely to be PSV.

As well as La Liga side Sociedad, United's Group E also contains Moldovan outfit Sheriff Tiraspol, who famously defeated Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in last season's Champions League, and Cypriot side Omonoia Nicosia.

Besides PSV - managed by ex-United forward Ruud van Nistelrooy - Arsenal will come up against Bodo/Glimt, who performed so well in last year's Europa Conference League, and Switzerland's FC Zurich.

Glamour ties in the rest of the draw look likely to be Roma vs Real Betis in Group C, and Lazio vs Feyenoord in Group F.

Matchday 1 of the Europa League will take place on September 8, with the group stages concluding on November 3.

The knockout rounds begin with a play-off on February 16 next year, with the final set for May 31 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Last season's tournament saw Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt emerge victorious, defeating Rangers in the final on penalties after Aaron Ramsey had missed his effort.

The Europa Conference League draw takes place later on Friday, with West Ham and Hearts the British teams set to compete in the second season of the competition.

EUROPA LEAGUE GROUP-STAGE DRAW IN FULL

Group A

ARSENAL

PSV

Bodo/Glimt

FC Zurich

GROUP B

Dynamo Kyiv

Rennes

Fenerbahce

AEK Larnaca

GROUP C

AS Roma

Ludogorets

Real Betis

HJK

GROUP D

Braga

Malmo

Union Berlin

Union St Gilloise

GROUP E

MANCHESTER UNITED

Real Sociedad

Sheriff Tiraspol

Omonoia Nicosia

GROUP F

Lazio

Feyenoord

Midtjylland

Sturm Graz

GROUP G

Olympiacos

Qarabag

SC Freiburg

FC Nantes

GROUP H

Crvena zvezda

AS Monaco

Ferencvaros

Trabzonspor

