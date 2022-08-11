F91 Diddeleng - Malmö FF

Europa League / Qualification Round 3
Stade de Luxembourg / 11.08.2022
F91 Diddeleng
Not started
-
-
Malmö FF
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
F91 Diddeleng logo
F91 Diddeleng
Malmö FF logo
Malmö FF jersey
Malmö FF
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

F91 Diddeleng

Malmö FF

