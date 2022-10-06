FC Midtjylland - Feyenoord

Europa League / Group Stage
MCH Arena / 06.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-midtjylland/teamcenter.shtml
FC Midtjylland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/feyenoord/teamcenter.shtml
Feyenoord
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FC Midtjylland jersey
FC Midtjylland
4-3-3
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3
FC Midtjylland jersey
FC Midtjylland
4-3-3
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Recent matches

FC Midtjylland

Feyenoord

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FeyenoordFEY
21013
2
FC MidtjyllandFCM
21013
3
SS LazioLAZ
21013
4
Sturm GrazSTU
21013
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

How to watch Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League

Yesterday at 17:37

Europa League

How to watch Omonia v Man Utd in the Europa League

Yesterday at 16:56

Related matches

Sturm Graz
-
-
SS Lazio
06/10
Feyenoord
-
-
FC Midtjylland
13/10
SS Lazio
-
-
Sturm Graz
13/10
SS Lazio
-
-
FC Midtjylland
27/10

Follow the Europa League live Football match between FC Midtjylland and Feyenoord with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 6 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Midtjylland and Feyenoord news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.