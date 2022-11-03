FC Midtjylland - Sturm Graz

Europa League / Group Stage
MCH Arena / 03.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-midtjylland/teamcenter.shtml
FC Midtjylland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sturm-graz/teamcenter.shtml
Sturm Graz
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FC Midtjylland jersey
FC Midtjylland
4-3-3
Sturm Graz
4-4-2
FC Midtjylland jersey
FC Midtjylland
4-3-3
Sturm Graz
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Midtjylland logo
FC Midtjylland jersey
FC Midtjylland
Sturm Graz logo
Sturm Graz
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Midtjylland

Sturm Graz

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SS LazioLAZ
52218
2
Sturm GrazSTU
52218
3
FeyenoordFEY
51225
4
FC MidtjyllandFCM
51225
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

How to watch Real Sociedad v Man Utd in the Europa League

7 hours ago

Europa League

Ten Hag happy with Ronaldo's persistence after striker returns with goal

28/10/2022 at 11:52

Related matches

Feyenoord
-
-
SS Lazio
03/11
Sturm Graz
1
0
Feyenoord
SS Lazio
2
1
FC Midtjylland
SS Lazio
2
2
Sturm Graz

Follow the Europa League live Football match between FC Midtjylland and Sturm Graz with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 3 November 2022.

Catch the latest FC Midtjylland and Sturm Graz news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.