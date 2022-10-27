FC Nantes - Qarabag FK

Europa League / Group Stage
Stade de la Beaujoire / 27.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-nantes/teamcenter.shtml
FC Nantes
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/garabagh-agdam/teamcenter.shtml
Qarabag FK
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
4-5-1
Qarabag FK
4-5-1
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
4-5-1
Qarabag FK
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Nantes logo
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
Qarabag FK logo
Qarabag FK
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Nantes

Qarabag FK

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC FreiburgSCF
440012
2
Qarabag FKQAR
42117
3
FC NantesNAN
41033
4
OlympiacosOLY
40131
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

How to watch Man Utd v Sheriff in the Europa League

6 hours ago

Europa League

How to watch PSV vs Arsenal in the Europa League

10 hours ago

Related matches

SC Freiburg
-
-
Olympiacos
27/10
Olympiacos
-
-
FC Nantes
03/11
Qarabag FK
-
-
SC Freiburg
03/11
FC Nantes
0
4
SC Freiburg

Follow the Europa League live Football match between FC Nantes and Qarabag FK with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 27 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Nantes and Qarabag FK news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.