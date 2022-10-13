FC Nantes - SC Freiburg

Europa League / Group Stage
Stade de la Beaujoire / 13.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-nantes/teamcenter.shtml
FC Nantes
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-freiburg/teamcenter.shtml
SC Freiburg
Lineups

FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
3-5-2
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
4-4-2
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
3-5-2
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Nantes logo
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
SC Freiburg logo
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Nantes

SC Freiburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC FreiburgSCF
33009
2
Qarabag FKQAR
32016
3
FC NantesNAN
31023
4
OlympiacosOLY
30030
Related matches

Qarabag FK
-
-
Olympiacos
13/10
SC Freiburg
-
-
Olympiacos
27/10
FC Nantes
-
-
Qarabag FK
27/10
Olympiacos
-
-
FC Nantes
03/11

