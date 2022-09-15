FC Sheriff - Manchester United

Europa League / Group Stage
Stadionul Zimbru / 15.09.2022
FC Sheriff
Not started
-
-
Manchester United
How to watch Sheriff Tiraspol v Manchester United in the Europa League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off times

Sheriff Tiraspol v Manchester TV and live stream details: Erik ten Hag's side are looking for their first win of the competition this season with the Group E match against Sheriff Tiraspol at the Zimbru Stadium coming at 5:45pm UK time. The Europa League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.com from 5:15pm.

Lewis Mason
By
Lewis Mason
Published 14/09/2022 at 10:51 GMT
Statistics

Recent matches

FC Sheriff

Manchester United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC SheriffSHE
11003
2
Real SociedadRSO
11003
3
Manchester UnitedMUN
10010
4
Omonia NicosiaOMO
10010
