FC Sheriff - Manchester United
Europa League / Group Stage
Stadionul Zimbru / 15.09.2022
How to watch Sheriff Tiraspol v Manchester United in the Europa League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off times
Sheriff Tiraspol v Manchester TV and live stream details: Erik ten Hag's side are looking for their first win of the competition this season with the Group E match against Sheriff Tiraspol at the Zimbru Stadium coming at 5:45pm UK time. The Europa League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.com from 5:15pm.
