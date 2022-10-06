FC Sheriff - Real Sociedad

Europa League / Group Stage
Stadionul Zimbru / 06.10.2022
FC Sheriff
Not started
-
-
Real Sociedad
Lineups

FC Sheriff
4-3-3
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-4-2
Statistics

Recent matches

FC Sheriff

Real Sociedad

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real SociedadRSO
22006
2
Manchester UnitedMUN
21013
3
FC SheriffSHE
21013
4
Omonia NicosiaOMO
20020
Follow the Europa League live Football match between FC Sheriff and Real Sociedad with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 6 October 2022.

