FC Zürich - FK Bodø/Glimt

Europa League / Group Stage
Letzigrund / 27.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-zurich/teamcenter.shtml
FC Zürich
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fk-bodo-glimt/teamcenter.shtml
FK Bodø/Glimt
Lineups

FC Zürich
3-4-3
FK Bodø/Glimt
4-3-3
FC Zürich
3-4-3
FK Bodø/Glimt
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Zürich logo
FC Zürich
FK Bodø/Glimt logo
FK Bodø/Glimt
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Zürich

FK Bodø/Glimt

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
440012
2
PSVPSV
42117
3
FK Bodø/GlimtBOD
41124
4
FC ZürichFCZ
40040
Follow the Europa League live Football match between FC Zürich and FK Bodø/Glimt with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 27 October 2022.

