Fenerbahçe - Dynamo Kyiv

Europa League / Group Stage
Sükrü Saraçoglu / 08.09.2022
Fenerbahçe
Not started
-
-
Dynamo Kyiv
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fenerbahçe
Dynamo Kyiv
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fenerbahçe

Dynamo Kyiv

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AEK LarnacaAEK
00000
1
Dynamo KyivDKY
00000
1
FenerbahçeFEN
00000
1
Stade RennaisREN
00000
Related matches

AEK Larnaca
-
-
Stade Rennais
08/09
Stade Rennais
-
-
Fenerbahçe
15/09
Dynamo Kyiv
-
-
AEK Larnaca
15/09
Fenerbahçe
-
-
AEK Larnaca
06/10

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Fenerbahçe and Dynamo Kyiv with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 8 September 2022.

