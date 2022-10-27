Fenerbahçe - Stade Rennais

Europa League / Group Stage
Sükrü Saraçoglu / 27.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fenerbahce/teamcenter.shtml
Fenerbahçe
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rennes/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Rennais
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Fenerbahçe
4-4-2
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-3-3
Fenerbahçe
4-4-2
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fenerbahçe logo
Fenerbahçe
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Fenerbahçe

Stade Rennais

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
431010
2
Stade RennaisREN
431010
3
AEK LarnacaAEK
41033
4
Dynamo KyivDKY
40040
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

How to watch Man Utd v Sheriff in the Europa League

4 hours ago

Europa League

How to watch PSV vs Arsenal in the Europa League

8 hours ago

Related matches

AEK Larnaca
-
-
Dynamo Kyiv
27/10
Stade Rennais
-
-
AEK Larnaca
03/11
Dynamo Kyiv
-
-
Fenerbahçe
03/11
Dynamo Kyiv
0
1
Stade Rennais

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Fenerbahçe and Stade Rennais with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 27 October 2022.

Catch the latest Fenerbahçe and Stade Rennais news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.