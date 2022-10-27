Ferencváros - AS Monaco

Europa League / Group Stage
Groupama Arena / 27.10.2022
Ferencváros
Not started
-
-
AS Monaco
Lineups

Ferencváros
4-5-1
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-4-2
Ferencváros
4-5-1
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ferencváros logo
Ferencváros
AS Monaco logo
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Ferencváros

AS Monaco

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FerencvárosFTC
43019
2
TrabzonsporTS
42026
3
AS MonacoMON
42026
4
Crvena ZvezdaCRV
41033
Related matches

Crvena Zvezda
-
-
Trabzonspor
27/10
Trabzonspor
-
-
Ferencváros
03/11
AS Monaco
-
-
Crvena Zvezda
03/11
Ferencváros
2
1
Crvena Zvezda

