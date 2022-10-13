FK Bodø/Glimt - Arsenal

Europa League / Group Stage
Aspmyra Stadion / 13.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fk-bodo-glimt/teamcenter.shtml
FK Bodø/Glimt
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
How to watch Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal in the Europa League – TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal, TV and live stream details: Mikel Arteta’s side travel to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League group stages with the Group A match at the Aspmyra Stadium coming at 17:45 UK time on Thursday, October 13. The Europa League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.co.uk from 19:15 UK time.

Nigel Chiu
By
Nigel Chiu
Published 12/10/2022 at 11:47 GMT
Read all

Lineups

FK Bodø/Glimt
4-4-2
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-5-1
FK Bodø/Glimt
4-4-2
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FK Bodø/Glimt logo
FK Bodø/Glimt
Arsenal logo
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FK Bodø/Glimt

Arsenal

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
22006
2
PSVPSV
21104
3
FK Bodø/GlimtBOD
31114
4
FC ZürichFCZ
30030
