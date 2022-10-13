FK Bodø/Glimt - Arsenal
Europa League / Group Stage
Aspmyra Stadion / 13.10.2022
How to watch Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal in the Europa League – TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time
Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal, TV and live stream details: Mikel Arteta’s side travel to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League group stages with the Group A match at the Aspmyra Stadium coming at 17:45 UK time on Thursday, October 13. The Europa League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.co.uk from 19:15 UK time.
Lineups
4-4-2
4-4-2
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
0
Draws
1
Wins
Recent matches
FK Bodø/Glimt
Arsenal
