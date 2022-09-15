FK Bodø/Glimt - FC Zürich

Europa League / Group Stage
Aspmyra Stadion / 15.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fk-bodo-glimt/teamcenter.shtml
FK Bodø/Glimt
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-zurich/teamcenter.shtml
FC Zürich
Lineups

FK Bodø/Glimt
4-3-3
FC Zürich
4-5-1
FK Bodø/Glimt
4-3-3
FC Zürich
4-5-1

Statistics

Recent matches

FK Bodø/Glimt

FC Zürich

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
11003
2
FK Bodø/GlimtBOD
10101
2
PSVPSV
10101
4
FC ZürichFCZ
10010
Related matches

FC Zürich
-
-
PSV
06/10
Arsenal
-
-
FK Bodø/Glimt
06/10
FK Bodø/Glimt
-
-
Arsenal
13/10
PSV
-
-
FC Zürich
13/10

