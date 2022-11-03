FK Bodø/Glimt - PSV

Europa League / Group Stage
Aspmyra Stadion / 03.11.2022
FK Bodø/Glimt
FK Bodø/Glimt
Not started
-
-
PSV
PSV
Lineups

FK Bodø/Glimt
4-3-3
PSV jersey
PSV
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FK Bodø/Glimt logo
FK Bodø/Glimt
PSV logo
PSV jersey
PSV
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FK Bodø/Glimt

PSV

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
540112
2
PSVPSV
531110
3
FK Bodø/GlimtBOD
51134
4
FC ZürichFCZ
51043
