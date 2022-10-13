Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown paid tribute to Bukayo Saka’s match-winning performance against Bodo/Glimt.

Mikel Arteta’s side travelled to Sweden for their Thursday night Europa League match-up against their unfancied rivals, but after making several changes from the team that beat Liverpool at the weekend, Arsenal found it heavy going at times.

Nonetheless, Saka continued his habit of influencing games this season when he opened the scoring on 24 minutes with a goal that proved to be the only one of the game . That gave Arsenal all three points.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Keown acknowledged that Arsenal did not hit their usual heights but believed that Arteta would be satisfied with the victory.

He said: "I think all in all Mikel Arteta will be happy, he might have wanted a better result but they ground out the result and just did enough.

"They live to fight another day, keeping the winning habit going. Yes there's work to do, but they keep proving they can challenge Manchester City to the title this season."

Turning to Arsenal’s England international winger Saka, who he had previously said was already contender for player of the year, he added: "He's top drawer and he's now showing the way for the next generation.

"The club is together now, they know their talent that's emerging and it's like a soccer factory. The youth prospects they have are dangerous."

