HJK - AS Roma

Europa League / Group Stage
Bolt Arena / 27.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hjk/teamcenter.shtml
HJK
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/as-roma/teamcenter.shtml
AS Roma
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

HJK
3-4-3
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-5-2
HJK
3-4-3
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
HJK logo
HJK
AS Roma logo
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

HJK

AS Roma

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real BetisRBB
431010
2
LudogoretsLUD
42117
3
AS RomaROM
41124
4
HJKHJK
40131
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

How to watch Man Utd v Sheriff in the Europa League

6 hours ago

Europa League

How to watch PSV vs Arsenal in the Europa League

10 hours ago

Related matches

Ludogorets
-
-
Real Betis
27/10
AS Roma
-
-
Ludogorets
03/11
Real Betis
-
-
HJK
03/11
Ludogorets
2
0
HJK

Follow the Europa League live Football match between HJK and AS Roma with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 27 October 2022.

Catch the latest HJK and AS Roma news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.