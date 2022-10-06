HJK - Ludogorets

Europa League / Group Stage
Bolt Arena / 06.10.2022
HJK
Not started
-
-
Ludogorets
Lineups

HJK
4-4-2
Ludogorets
4-5-1
HJK
4-4-2
Ludogorets
4-5-1

Statistics

Recent matches

HJK

Ludogorets

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real BetisRBB
22006
2
LudogoretsLUD
21013
3
AS RomaROM
21013
4
HJKHJK
20020
Follow the Europa League live Football match between HJK and Ludogorets with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 6 October 2022.

